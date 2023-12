This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000. If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Kameron Maynard is wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for burglary. Some know Maynard as “Preacher Man.” He has tattoos on his face – “Right God Beloved” and “Black Sheep.” He also has one on his chest – “Last of a Dying Breed.”

Pedro Ivan Mendez Ochart is wanted in Collier County on charges of throwing a deadly missile and trespassing. Detectives believe he may be hiding out in Lee County to avoid arrest.

And, Joel Teltow is wanted in Lee County. Investigators told WINK News he failed to show up for court on arson charges. He’s accused of setting fire to American flags at three Bonita Springs residences. Look for him in the Bonita Springs area.