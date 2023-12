Fort Myers police car. CREDIT: WINK News

A body seen floating face down in the Caloosahatchee River near a Pinchers on West First Street in Fort Myers has been identified.

According to a report from the Fort Myers Police Department, authorities discovered the body of 63-year-old Gerald Andrew Baiz floating in the water.

FMPD didn’t remove Baiz from the water until the Fort Myers Fire Department Marine Unit arrived on the scene.

Officer Pablo Hernandez helped the marine unit move Baiz onto the fire department’s boat.

On Dec. 9, FMPD was called about an abandoned vehicle discovered on the Caloosahatchee Bridge. The Fort Myers Communications Department told Officer Brian Perera the vehicle was registered to Baiz.