The family of a Fort Myers man who was shot and killed during a 45-minute standoff with police will hold a news conference regarding the incident.

Christopher Jordan, 57, was killed outside his Stella Street home on Dec. 1, after his sister called FMPD feeling threatened by Jordan.

According to FMPD, they attempted to talk to Jordan, who had barricaded himself within his home and allegedly shouted threats while pointing a gun at officers.

The NAACP will join Jordan’s family at the front door of Christopher’s home to discuss and demand answers from the Fort Myers Police regarding the shooting.

The NAACP claimed Jordan had a history of mental illness and faulted the police for failing to send a qualified person to help negotiate the situation peacefully.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement had been called to investigate the shooting.

The officer who shot Jordan has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is finished.

The news conference will be held on Thursday afternoon.