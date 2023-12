Truck seized involved in deadly hit-and-run. CREDIT: WINK News

A truck beleived to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed Juan Carlos Jovel in Fort Myers has been seized by authorities.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, no arrest has been made, but the truck was located in North Fort Myers on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a still image was released of the speeding pickup truck.

The investigation remains active, and police are seeking tips.

Police are also looking for any witnesses who saw what happened Saturday, Dec. 9, when the pickup truck killed Jovel.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.