A man was arrested again after Clewiston police discovered more than 200 pictures and videos of child pornography in his possession.

Police arrested Ronald Cantley Jr., 32, on Wednesday for allegedly possessing sexually explicit content depicting toddlers and infants.

Cantley Jr. had been previously arrested in September by police for possession of child pornography after obtaining a search warrant.

Cantley Jr. has been charged with numerous counts of possession of sexually explicit content depicting toddlers and infants.

He is currently being held without bond at Hendry County Jail.