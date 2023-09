Ronald Cantley Junior Credit: The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office

A Clewiston man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

According to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Ronald Cantley Jr. was found in possession of sexually explicit content depicting toddlers and infants.

Detectives confiscated numerous items from Cantley’s home, and more charges are expected after forensic analysis.

Cantley is being held without bond in the Hendry County jail.