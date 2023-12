An update to Sanibel’s beach renourishment project.

Contractors will now begin mobilizing equipment and preparing for the first truckloads of sand to arrive on the island on Tuesday.

It was originally scheduled to start Monday, but the rain over the weekend pushed it back.

Crews will be working from the Donax Road beach access west to Gulfside City Park and from Tradewinds Drive access to Bowman’s Beach.

The Gulfside City Beach parking lot will be closed for about a week. The Donax Road beach access will also be closed until further notice.