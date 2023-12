St. Matthew’s House helps the homeless population in Southwest Florida. (CREDIT: WINK News)

St. Matthew’s House will open its doors to its emergency shelters due to the cold weather.

Shelters will stay open until Friday with the cold weather coming through. They will provide beds, pillows, blankets and snacks.

There are two shelters. One at the Campbell Lodge at 2001 Airport Road South in Naples and another at the Immokalee Friendship House at 602 West Main Street Immokalee.

Tuesday morning, Southwest Florida woke to temperatures in the upper 40s in some areas. Wednesday may see the same pattern.