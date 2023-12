Credit: The Weather Authority

The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida up to date with its hourly weather forecast, seven days a week.

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking chilly morning temperatures with pleasant afternoon weather throughout the week.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Tuesday: It’s a chilly morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Mostly sunny day with cool temperatures. Highs in the mid-60s. Today will mark the coolest day we’ve seen since January and the 3rd day with highs below 70 this season.

Wednesday: Another chilly morning with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday: Not as chilly in the morning with lows in the mid-50s. Sun and clouds for the afternoon with milder temperatures. Highs in the lower to mid-50s.

