Photo by Nicole Michalou on Pexels.com

Christmas time is meant to be spent with loved ones; however, you may not want to cook for said loved ones.

Here’s a list of restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day:

Cape Coral

Ariani Ristorante Italiano located on 1529 Southeast 15th Terrace

The Boathouse located on 1516 Southeast 46th Street.

Front Porch Social located on 4721 Vincennes Blvd.

Marker 92 Waterfront Bar & Bistro located on 5951 Silver King Blvd.

Ariani Ristorante Italiano, courtesy of Ariani Ristorante Italiano

Captiva

Old Captiva House located on 15951 Captiva Dr.

Bonita Springs

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa located on 5001 Coconut Road

Mare Terra located on 28340 Trails Edge Blvd.

Milano’s Ristorante located on 26841 S Bay Drive

Roy’s Restaurant located on 26831 S Bay Drive

Roy’s Restaurant, image courtesy of the restaurant

Estero

Ristorante Farfalla located on 21301 S Tamiami Trail

Fort Myers & Fort Myers Beach

The Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill located on 17101 State Road 31

Bruno’s of Brooklyn located on 2112 2nd St.

Island View located on 1400 Estero Blvd.

Kumo Japanese Steak House & Sushi located on 7950 Dani Drive

Lighthouse Hotel & Tiki Bar located on 1051 5th St.

Margaritaville Beach Resort located on 251 Crescent St.

The Prawnbroker located on 13451-16 McGregor Blvd.

Sundeck at Lani Kai located on 463 Estero Blvd.

Yucatan Beach Stand located on 250 Old San Carlos Blvd.

Lighthouse Hotel & Tiki Bar, courtesy of the bar

Immokalee

Seminole Hotel & Casino located on 506 South 1st St.

Naples

Alberto’s on Fifth located on 868 5th Ave South

Baleen located on 9891 Gulf Shore Drive

Bice located on 300 5th Ave.

Bistro La Baguette located on 3560 Tamiami Trail

Bravo Italian Kitchen located on 9110 Strada Place

Brio Italian Grille located on 5505 Tamiami Trail

Caffe Milano located on 800 5th Ave.

The Catch of the Pelican—The Naples Grand Resort located on 475 Seagate Drive

Hogfish Harry’s located on 600 Neapolitan Way

Hyde n Chic located on 923 Creech Road

Lamoraga located on 3936 Tamiami Trail

La Prescheria located on 474 5th Ave.

The London Club located on 221 9th Street

L’Olivo Ristorante located on 651 5th Ave.

Molto Trattoria located on 368 5th Ave.

The Oasis’ Christmas Club, courtesy The Oasis

The Oasis located on 1046 Pine Ridge Road

Ocean Prime located on 699 5th Ave.

Osteria Capri located on 387 Capri Blvd.

Ria Restaurant located on 2600 Tiburon Drive.

Sails located on 301 Fifth Ave.

Shula’s Steakhouse located on 5111 Tamiami Trail

Sushi Thai Downtown located on 898 5th Ave.

Van Van Cuban Cafe located on 2500 Tamiami Trail

Vourla Mediterranean Cafe & Grill located on 1860 Tamiami Trail

Zen Asian BBQ located on 10823 Tamiami Trail

Englewood

Boca Royale Golf & Country Club located on 1601 Englewood Road

Howards Restaurant located on 70 N Indiana Ave.

Irving’s Coffee & Creamery located on 405 W Dearborn Street

Port Charlotte

Fin Sushi & Grill located on 24123 Peachland Blvd.

Celtic Ray Public House, image courtesy of Celtic Ray Public House in Punta Gorda

Punta Gorda