The Florida Highway Patrol released the above video showing the pursuit of a woman accused of speeding and driving under the influence.

According to FHP, the driver of the BMW, 21-year-old Cecilia Elise Hoffman, traveled at speeds of more than 145 mph on northbound I-75 on Thursday.

As troopers attempted to pull Hoffman over for a traffic stop, she exited the highway at State Road 82 and began to travel east in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

Troopers began to pursue Hoffman, reaching speeds of more than 120 mph near Colonial Boulevard.

They were able to stop the driver by a precision immobilization technique (PIT Maneuver) at State Road 82, near Griffin Drive.

Hoffman was placed under arrest and charged with DUI, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, resisting without violence and reckless driving.

Hoffman was booked into the Lee County Jail.