This weekly news segment for local crimes in Southwest Florida features tarpon thieves, sketchy-looking characters and a firearm brought to Coronado High School. Natalya Soto-Kraujalis (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Natalya Soto-Kraujalis was arrested on Wednesday for wearing suspicious clothing.

At the time of the arrest, Soto-Kraujalis was observed wearing the ski mask and a T-shirt. This led the police to believe that the purpose of the mask was not for warmth.

Soto-Kraujalis was walking toward Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, an area with numerous open businesses, officers noted.

Police approached Soto-Kraujalis to inquire about her attire. According to FMPD, she became aggressive and responded, “Don’t worry about it. You clearly don’t know who I am. What’s your badge number!?”

Soto-Kraujalis was arrested by police for battery.

Florida State Statute 876.13, says it is prohibited to wear a mask, hood, or any device on public property that conceals the identity of the wearer.

A suspect was caught on camera Wednesday night removing a 50-pound, living tarpon from Bass Pro Shop’s fish tank with netting he grabbed from the shelf. Then he left the store with the fish.

The suspect, unlike the fish, has yet to be caught. Florida Fish and Wildlife, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are fishing for information and ask that anyone with knowledge about him to please reach out.

Dezmond Wallace was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to Coronado High School in Fort Myers.

A complaint was passed to Lee County deputies from the assistant principal of the school. According to the police report, she found a blue book bag with a handgun inside while doing a parking lot safety sweep inside a trash bin.

Deputies said a glock-model handgun was inside with an inserted magazine. The gun was later confirmed to be stolen.

The police report said the assistant principal witnessed Wallace walk into the trash area, retrieve a blue book bag and leave school campus.

Footage also shows Wallace walking towards the trash bin area with the book bag on his back.

Wallace was arrested for possessing a weapon on school grounds and was transported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

