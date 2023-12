Natalya Soto-Kraujalis mugshot. Credit: LCSO

A woman, wearing a ski mask that covered her entire face except for her eyes, was arrested by Fort Myers Police.

Natalya Soto-Kraujalis, 20, was arrested on Wednesday for wearing suspicious clothing.

At the time of the arrest, Soto-Kraujalis was observed wearing the ski mask and a T-shirt. This led the police to believe that the purpose of the mask was not for warmth.

According to FMPD, Soto-Kraujalis was walking toward Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, an area with numerous open businesses.

Police approached Soto-Kraujalis to inquire about her attire. According to FMPD, she became aggressive and responded, “Don’t worry about it. You clearly don’t know who I am. What’s your badge number!?”

Soto-Kraujalis was arrested by police for battery.

Under Florida State Statute 876.13, it is prohibited to wear a mask, hood, or any device on public property that conceals the identity of the wearer. No person shall, in this state, while wearing any mask, hood, or device that hides any portion of the face, enter, be, or appear upon or within the public property of any municipality or county of the state.