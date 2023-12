Phone receiving a scam call. CBS file photo

Deputies warn that some holiday scams are taking the guise of sheriff’s offices this Christmas.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office said people are claiming to be from their agency, soliciting money for a citation or outstanding warrant.

Hendry County’s deputies also saw familiar scams where people are asked for payment to clear a warrant.

Both sheriff’s offices said they will not contact you in this form, and to report the scams to your local county sheriff’s office.