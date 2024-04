Hendry Sheriff Steve Whidden announces charges against deputy for brutal arrest caught on body cam. CREDIT: WINK News

The United States Attorney’s Office held a press conference to announce charges in a federal civil rights investigation against a Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg spoke during the press conference at the Federal Courthouse in downtown Fort Myers Monday afternoon.

Handberg revealed that his office is looking into allegations of police brutality caught on bodyworn camera of a deputy who pushed a handcuffed suspect so hard he fell and was knocked unconscious.

“As captured on his body-worn camera, former deputy Williams placed the suspect in handcuffs and walked the man to the rear of his police vehicle to conduct a search. Former deputy Williams’s supervisor was also on the scene, and the two had a conversation about the events leading to the suspect being placed in handcuffs,” Handberg explained.

“During this conversation, the suspect attempted to talk to former deputy Williams, and to interject himself into the conversation on multiple occasions. In response to one of those times, former deputy Williams grabbed the man by the shoulders and threw him to the ground. Handcuffed, the victim was unable to brace himself for the fall. Former deputy Williams threw the man to the ground with sufficient force that he was rendered unconscious after his chin hit the asphalt,” Handberg said.

Handberg then talked about the moments directly following what happened after former deputy Williams threw the victim to the ground.

“As the body camera shows, former deputy Williams stood over the man as he lay motionless and yelled at him. Telling him that he was warned not to push against former deputy Williams,” said Handberg.

Handberg then noted that a thorough investigation had been conducted by the FBI and the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office. The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office terminated former deputy Williams for multiple policy violations.

While a federal grand jury was in Fort Myers last week, they returned a criminal indictment against former deputy Williams.

“Charging him with two counts: one count, which is a civil rights violation, and a second count, which is a count for obstructing justice by falsifying a police report,” said Handberg. “He is facing up to 30 years in federal prison.”

Hendry Sheriff Steve Whidden also spoke at the conference and noted that the department has been using body cameras for several years now.

He also said that what he saw in the footage disturbed him.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.