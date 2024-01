William Spina Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man allegedly wanted in Pennsylvania on child pornography charges.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, 36-year-old William Spina of Monroeville was arrested on Friday after filing child pornography charges against him.

Over the past three months, police have worked in conjunction with the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force to follow up on multiple tips linking child pornography images and videos to Spina.

Through the course of the investigation, dozens of files containing child pornography were recovered through cell phone data and social media that allegedly belonged to Spina.

On Thursday, a search warrant was executed at Spina’s residence, where several electronic devices were seized.

It was later determined Spina had traveled to Florida.

Spina will be extradited to Allegheny County.

He faces multiple charges for the distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.