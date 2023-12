Naples police tracked four stolen car cases in the city to potential suspects in Broward County, and police said all four thefts are connected.

How were the thieves able to get inside these cars?

Naples Police Department said that all four of the cars that were stolen in the city of Naples were unlocked with the keys inside, and they believe all four of these crimes are related.

It appears the suspects drove a stolen vehicle from Broward County and used it to commit some of these car thefts.

Naples is known for being a safe city with relatively low crime, but that doesn’t mean you can leave your doors unlocked.

All car thefts were on streets within a 5-minute drive from each other.

Naples Police reports say the cars were stolen on North Lake Drive, 7th Ave North, Gulfshore Boulevard North, and Murex Drive.

They found one of the stolen cars in the driveway across the street from an investigation of another stolen vehicle.

WINK News spoke with Lieutenant Bryan Mcginn from the Naples Police Department about the stolen cars.

“There was multiple vehicles taken in a similar timeframe, so it was multiple suspects. We believe the individuals are from the Broward County area, but that’s still an ongoing active investigation, but that’s what we’re looking into at this point,” Mcginn said.

The Naples Police Department has recovered three of those four stolen cars.

Two were located in Naples, a third was found in Broward County, and the fourth has not yet been found.

Naples PD said they’re still searching for the suspects.