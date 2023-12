New Year’s Eve is a day away. Here are some spots in Southwest Florida to say goodbye to this year and usher in 2024 with fireworks.

FISHERMEN’S VILLAGE

Fishermen’s Village. CREDIT: WINK News

Fishermen’s Village is hosting its annual festivities on Sunday starting at 6 p.m. Check out the family-friendly celebrations topped off with a 20-minute-long fireworks show at midnight.

Find more details here.

FORT MYERS BEACH

In this drone photo, restaurants operate from food trucks with outdoor seating in the Times Square area, where many businesses were destroyed during Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. With this year’s Atlantic hurricane season officially beginning June 1, recovery is far from complete in hard-hit Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Pine Island. Blank concrete slabs reveal where buildings, many of them once charming, decades-old structures that gave the towns their relaxed beach vibe, were washed away or torn down. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Fort Myers Beach will be hosting its biggest fireworks display since Hurricane Ian on Sunday evening in Times Square. Businesses along Old San Carlos will be open and ready with a glass of champagne for those loud pops.

Find more details here.

NAPLES PIER

The Naples Pier. CREDIT: WINK News

Naples announced some fireworks bans for safety this year, especially on beaches, but the Naples Pier will be bright and sparkling. The spectacular light show will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Find more details here.