Fisherman’s Village (CREDIT: WINK News)

Fishermen’s Village plans to stay open “for business as usual” on New Year’s Eve, with a family-friendly celebration and a fireworks display at midnight.

The general manager of Fishermen’s Village, Patti Allen, told WINK News they will be open for ‘business as usual,’ despite plans to sell it.

“It feels amazing because Fishermen’s Village is a great place to be on New Year’s Eve. We are open, ready for our customers, ready for them to have fun. Enjoy shopping, enjoy having a good time and having nice food. Have a beautiful welcoming of a new year, 2024,” said Arina MacFarlane, manager of Dana Tyler Home Store.

Earlier in 2023, Jonathan Larmore, owner of Fishermen’s Village, had put the popular Southwest Florida spot up for sale. When July came, the US bank had filed a notice for foreclosure.

Now, Larmore faces a $35 million fraud case and a restraining order.

The complaint alleges he used ‘misappropriated funds for personal expenses and a lavish lifestyle,’ including family payments.

But everyone hopes to see the iconic spot open for another year.

New Year’s festivities at Fishermen’s Village are expected to start at 6 p.m. on Sunday.