This weekly WINK Neighborhood Watch segment features Christmas-themed vape thefts, DUI and shooting a 4-year-old in the leg. Terrance Gene Schoep (CREDIT: Fort Myers Police)

Terrance Gene Schoep was arrested on Christmas Eve for allegedly breaking into a vape store.

A burglary call was made from the King of Vape, located at 1407 Del Prado Blvd. South. The alarm at the location was set off and surveillance footage showed Schoep running through the shop.

Cape Coral Police found Schoep lying on the ground in front of the business with glass from the door smashed around him.

After performing a preliminary investigation, police found over $1,500 worth of merchandise had been stolen, some of which were Christmas-related.

Schoep was then arrested and charged with burglary and grand theft.

Jean Jameson Lume (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Jean Jameson Lume was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and fleeing from police in Fort Myers.

Florida Highway Patrol pulled over Lume, who they said was driving recklessly and failed to stop on Daniels Parkway on Monday, around 2:52 a.m.

Troopers used a PIT maneuver at Gunnery Road which eventually stopped the car.

Lume then ran away on foot but was later caught by state troopers.

He was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI, fleeing, reckless driving and failure to obey a lawful command.

Diego Diaz (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff's Office)

Diego Diaz was arrested for shooting a 4-year-old boy Christmas night at a home in Collier County.

A family was having a Christmas get-together when, deputies said, one person asked another to take a look at their gun.

While checking it out, Diaz fired the gun, and a bullet went through a wall and hit a 4-year-old family member.

According to the report, when deputies arrived, the 4-year-old was bleeding from the right leg. There were other adults in the home and other kids present, but no one was saying how the victim got hurt.

The gun owner told deputies he had his firearm stored in a gun safe in his bedroom, and that’s where he got it from.

He also said the firearm did have a gun magazine, but it was not loaded, and that he had mentioned this to Diaz when he first showed the gun to him.

They all heard a loud pop and noticed the gun had been fired into the wall. Then, they heard the child crying in the living room.

The report also said most of the adults present when deputies arrived were drinking and groggy, including Diaz.

