Jean Jameson Lume Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man from Lehigh Acres has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and fleeing from police in Fort Myers.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers conducted a traffic stop on 26-year-old Jean Jameson Lume, who they said was driving recklessly and failed to stop on Daniels Parkway on Monday, around 2:52 a.m.

FHP used a PIT maneuver at Gunnery Road, which eventually stopped the car.

Lume then ran away on foot but was later caught by state troopers.

He was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI, fleeing, reckless driving and failure to obey a lawful command.