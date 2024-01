Charlotte County Community Services will present Barbiemania and The Oppenheimer Project at the Port Charlotte Public Library, along with screenings of last year’s popular films.

Barbiemania will occur from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Jan.18. Wear pink, display your Barbies, and enjoy a complimentary cupcake while watching Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed “Barbie” movie.

There will be a discussion and trivia.

The Oppenheimer Project will take place from 1-6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 20. Wear your ‘40s best attire, listen to big band music, and show off your ‘40s memorabilia for a short lecture on the historical period of the Manhattan Project.

Afterward, watch the Christopher Nolan film at 2 p.m., followed by a short discussion.

The library is located at 2280 Aaron Street in Port Charlotte.