Collier County families could soon have a new, affordable place to call home.

Thursday morning, the county’s planning commission is scheduled to discuss new renderings of an affordable housing development that could come to the area.

Some neighbors said they’re glad to see the possibility of more affordable housing, but most people WINK spoke to said they’re worried it’ll only make traffic worse.

“No matter where you go, you’re seeing development, you’re seeing new construction,” said Isaac Mejias, a neighbor.

This will happen on a vacant lot off Immokalee Road, wedged between multiple housing developments. Ventana Pointe and Lamorada are next door, and Heritage Bay is just across the street. These 37.2 acres of empty agricultural land might also see some development. The proposed housing project would bring 305 new homes here. 92 of them are affordable housing.

“I think that there should definitely be more affordable housing, that’s for sure,” said Joshua Elinsky, neighbor.

But the question is, will that come at a price?

“I think they’re building pretty fast, and good things can come with that, but also bad things. You just got to take your pick,” Elinsky said.

Elinsky and Mejias live near the proposed location. They worry about increased traffic.

“It’s tough here; you get on the road here in the mornings, and in the afternoons, you’re gonna be stuck in traffic, you know, and it’s only gonna get much worse,” Mejias said.

The project would consist of 1- and 2-story homes and would also have a pool and clubhouse.

But to make this happen, the county commissioners will need to approve a rezoning for the area.

Residents here hope everything is taken into account.

“Are the roads going to handle such rapid growth? How’s the infrastructure? I mean, these are big concerns,” Mejias said.

That includes pricing for those affordable homes.

“I think there’s a little bit of a housing crisis going on, so I think that inflation is going up, and there’s too many houses that people are being bought up, but not enough people are getting into these houses because of the price,” Elinsky said.

The Collier County Planning Commission will meet Thursday at 9 a.m.

If the proposal is approved, it’ll be brought up to county commissioners at their upcoming February 27 meeting.