The road to recovery is getting shorter for areas destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Fort Myers Beach was unrecognizable after the storm, but the town has come a long way since September 28, 2022

100% back will take years, but those who know and love Fort Myers Beach know true recovery is seen and felt in the people, not the place.

It’s paradise, even when it’s not perfect.

“It gets better and better every week that goes by now,” said Jacki Liszak, Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

Liszak said in recent weeks, she’s felt a change on the island.

“I’m getting that comment from even realtors on the island, general business folks. They can feel the energy just kind of crackling,” Liszak said.

But how far have we come since the island went silent? Before Ian, there were 82 restaurants open.

“I believe we’re at 34 right now, which is fantastic,” Liszak said.

With Margaritaville here, 30% of pre-Ian room numbers are back online.

What about the people? Before the storm, 6,500 people called this place home, with 40,000 during season.

“We are guesstimating right now that we have around 2,000 people living full-time on the island, maybe a little bit more,” Liszak said.

The question of the century is when Santini Plaza tenants will get keys and what the update on the beach post office is.

Of course, those 2,000 people need their mail. Everyone is getting it thanks to a temporary post office and the island’s postmaster.

As for when the permanent office will be built, it is being worked on but officials don’t know when things will start.