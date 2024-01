A plan is underway to pump new life into City of Palms Park, where the Red Sox used to play. The stadium has a rich history, but unfortunately, that’s about all that’s left.

But the future here could be soccer. It’s a future that looks bright, but it’s not set in stone.

Fort Myers City Council instructed city staff to begin negotiating an agreement with developer Scythe LLC.

The developer’s proposal would turn this vacant park into the new home of an MLS Next-Pro soccer team.

Once an agreement is reached, council will still have to approve it, and while the existing infrastructure here would remain, this park is getting ready for a major make-over.

MLS Next-Pro soccer may be the main draw, but there’s so much more to the proposal. It includes shopping and retail space, green spaces, a hotel, a concert venue, and multi-family housing. People in the area are getting a kick out of the idea, calling it a keeper.

“We come from Cincinnati and there’s always nothing there to do, so that’s why we come down here and enjoy all the things that you guys have here,” said Kim Wilkerson from Cincinnati.

There is no timeline for how long the negotiating process will last. The mayor says it’s possible they could reach an agreement this year and break ground by then.

The developer expects renovating City of Palms Park to cost around $15 million.