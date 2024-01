For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Collier County Domestic Animal Services to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This week’s feature friends:

Clayton is a 1-year-old dog. He weighs around 60 lbs. and is a big ball of love. Clayton is the best of both worlds; he loves to play and cuddle. Clayton shows a particular attachment to his stuffed animals.

Zuliman or Zuli is an 8-year-old dog with plenty of energy. Coming in at about 20 pounds, Zuli is a well-trained animal who loves to give kisses. He is also a great performer. If you have a treat, he’ll do a dance number for you.

There are around 150 furry friends just waiting to be adopted at CCDAS. You can visit the Collier County Domestic Animal Services website or contact them at 239-252-7387. You can also visit them at 7610 Davis Blvd. in Naples.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it!