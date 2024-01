www.neiljohnburger.com

After looking back last week at many of the local restaurants that closed last year, this week we welcome the scores of new dining spots that debuted in 2023.

Season’s greetings

We saw a flurry of Southwest Florida restaurants open in December.

Some of the most anticipated newcomers launched last month in the city of Naples. Those included Le Colonial Naples on Fifth Avenue South; and Limón rooftop restaurant and bar a few blocks east atop the new AC Hotel 5th Avenue Naples.

In Naples Design District, Warren American Whiskey Kitchen opened in The Collective; and The Kitchen and The Mini Bar joined District at Victoria Square. Society Wine Bar also debuted in Park Shore Plaza in Naples.

Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill opened for dinner near the end of the year in The Plaza at Founders Square. The North Naples area also saw the opening of Pho 80 and Boba Bear Tea on Pine Ridge Road, while La Mesa Taqueria opened on Marco Island.

