Flooding near the Caloosahatchee Bridge (CREDIT: WINK News)

WINK News viewers sent in photos of street flooding along Palm Beach Boulevard in downtown Fort Myers.

A few inches of rain completely submerged the crosswalk near the Caloosahatchee Bridge. Flooding along Palm Beach Blvd. (CREDIT: WINK News)

The street flooding is due to a series of storms making its way through Southwest Florida on Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking the risk of severe weather

Fort Myers Police have told drivers in the past to be careful driving when water is up to six inches along the road. It may pose a threat to tires and it’s possible to misjudge how deep the water is.