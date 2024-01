The Weather Authority Meteorologists Zach Maloch and Lauren Kreidler are tracking our risk of severe weather both Saturday and Tuesday.

Now, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded parts of our area from a Level 1 to a Level 2 risk for severe weather.

“Storms are rotating quite a bit offshore,” explained Maloch. “The Storm Prediction Center took notice and upgraded the risk.”

The timing remains the same and as well as the impacts as we’ve been focusing on the threat for tornadoes.

Rain and storms are going to push into Southwest Florida later Saturday morning into the afternoon.

“The biggest threats are strong to severe storms that are capable of producing gusty winds and an isolated tornado,” added Kreidler.

It will also be breezy, with winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour and higher gusts.

It’s not the best boating or beach day due to higher surf, an increased risk for rip currents, and gusty winds.

Sunday

We can expect morning showers to linger, then cloudy skies for the afternoon and evening.

Next Week

Another storm system has the potential to bring severe weather on Tuesday. Timing will be tweaked in the days ahead, but as of Saturday morning, it appears to make its way into Southwest Florida during the evening/overnight hours.

Once this passes, drier air filters through. Wednesday looks to be pleasant, drier, and less humid!