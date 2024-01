Masked culprit, Kai Lewis and Jordan Octavien

This weekly segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features teenagers in ski masks, a DUI with a child in the car and a man hitting a Fort Myers patrol vehicle with his car. Ring camera footage of the teenager on the Cape Coral homeowner’s doorstep (CREDIT: WINK News)

Authorities are searching for a group of teenagers who banged on a Cape Coral resident’s door in the middle of the night with a ski mask.

“I counted four juveniles,” the homeowner said. “When I confronted them, I told them to wait for the cops. They ran off.”

The homeowner told WINK News that this was the second incident reported to the Cape Coral Police over the past few days.

The homeowner also mentioned that the kids allegedly started a fire on a pile of brush that ended up dying out after he exited his home.

Kai Lewis (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Kai Lewis is accused of driving drunk after crashing into a Cape Coral business with his 7-year-old in the car.

According to Cape Coral Police, Lewis was arrested with a blood alcohol level of .228 over the weekend.

Lewis is accused of speeding through a red light and then crashing into a business on Chiquita Boulevard. Police said his daughter was not hurt.

Lewis bonded out of jail on Monday.

Jordan Octavien (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Twenty-one-year-old Jordan Octavien was arrested for allegedly fleeing an attempted traffic stop in Lehigh Acres, resulting in a collision with a Fort Myers patrol vehicle.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Mercedes-Benz near the intersection of SR-82 and Destination Drive on Thursday.

Octavien immediately fled from the attempted traffic stop and aggressively drove directly at a Fort Myers Police patrol vehicle, which ended in a crash.

Officers tracked the vehicle as it fled through both Fort Myers and Lehigh Acres with Lee County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit overhead.

Officers found 3,626 grams of marijuana, 85.9 grams of oxycodone and $15,813 inside the car.

Octavien was charged with fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, hit and run with property damage, trafficking in oxycodone, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug equipment.

Octavien remains in the Lee County Jail.

View more details here.