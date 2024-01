Narcotics and cash confiscated by Lee County detectives (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Lee County deputies confiscated over 900 grams of narcotics and arrested two convicted felons after investigating two drug houses in Pine Manor.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, there were numerous complaints about drugs being sold from residences for months, and some had witnessed drug transactions.

After detectives looked into the homes at 1542 Maple Drive and 5436 10th Ave., they made big drug bust, finding the following:

801 grams of cocaine

92 grams of crack cocaine

31 grams of fentanyl

11 grams of MDMA

3 grams of meth

$16,430 in cash

Two convicted felons who have been booked into the Lee County Jail more than a dozen times in the past were arrested during the drug bust, according to deputies.

Willie Baskin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of cocaine, two counts of sale of cocaine and resisting an officer.

Gedeonson Hyacinthe was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.