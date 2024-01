William R. Gale and Jody L. Strattard (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

Large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and other controlled substances were confiscated along with eight firearms from an Englewood apartment complex.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigated the apartment on 1601 Placida Road with a search warrant on Friday. Deputies had been investigating the area since October.

READ MORE: Port Charlotte man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter

Suspects William R. Gale and Jody L. Strattard were detained while searching the apartment. When Gale was placed into a Charlotte County deputy’s vehicle, he attempted to hide a plastic bag filled with what appeared to be cocaine between the center console and the seat.

Deputies noticed the behavior and confronted Gale about it, who confirmed that the substance in the bag was cocaine.

Deputies confiscated the following controlled substances in their search:

35 grams of suspected cocaine

493 grams of suspected marijuana

2.4 grams of suspected Alprazolam (Xanax)

Suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl

Eight firearms were also found inside the residence and were seized.

Gale and Strattard were arrested on numerous drug charges and sent to the Charlotte County Jail.