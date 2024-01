The Fort Myers Police Department released a video on an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Christopher Jordan and further concern from the NAACP.

Thirty-eight days after Christopher Jordan was killed in an officer involved shooting, Fort Myers Police Chief Jason Fields said the following.

“The officers on scene were operating under the impression based on multiple factors that they were dealing with an armed and dangerous individual. The officer involved in the shooting reportedly observed a gun prior to firing his weapon,” said Fields.

A video posted to Fort Myers Police’s Facebook page also included the 911 call from Jordan’s sister and body camera video of her telling officers Jordan was threatening her with a gun.

But it didn’t show a gun or the moment Jordan was killed. And Jordan’s family and the NAACP say without the evidence, it proves nothing.

“Where the gun at? Still ain’t seen no gun,” said Angelo Ruth, Jordan’s brother.

Fort Myers Police admitted Jordan’s sister recanted her story after the incident, and that it was wrong.

The NAACP also said the police department was aware of problems she and her brother had had in the past, and that he had never been violent.

If Jordan was white, the NAACP feels that the officers on scene may have waited longer before pulling the trigger.

“We’ve seen FMPD stay all day all night to deescalate a situation. You only took 45 minutes,” said James Muwakkil, president of the Lee County NAACP. “The context of this is, he’s just an [expletive] living in an [expletive] community.”

The NAACP sent a letter to the state attorney’s office as they continue pushing for criminal charges against the officer who fired the shot and ended Jordan’s life.