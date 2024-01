The fight continues between the Lee County NAACP and the Fort Myers Police Department following a deadly officer-involved shooting in December.

The NAACP is demanding the officer who shot and killed Christopher Jordan after claiming that they have new information regarding the case.

An anonymous letter sent to the NAACP on Thursday read that on the day of the shooting, Jordan did not have a gun when he was killed by the officer. FMPD claimed that Jordan was armed, threatening to kill his disabled sister at their home on Stella Street.

WINK News has not received access to the anonymous letter; however, the NAACP did send out a press release regarding the contents of the letter.

Within the press release, the NAACP stated that members will call the state attorney’s office to register criminal charges against the unidentified officer involved in the shooting.

The press release also mentioned that the anonymous letter was sent without a return name or address.

According to a statement from FMPD, when officers arrived at the home on Dec 1., Jordan went inside the house with a gun refusing to come out. FMPD then states that 45 minutes were spent trying to negotiate with Jordan.

The statement concludes that Jordan then pointed his gun at officers through a window, which led to the shooting, ultimately killing Jordan.

WINK News spoke with his sister who claimed that she never saw her brother with a gun.

The NAACP is set to hold a news conference at noon, Friday, in front of the FMPD headquarters.