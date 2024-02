The NAACP has reached out to the FBI to look into the officer involved in the shooting that took the life of Christopher Davis.

The NAACP demanded answers in a meeting Friday morning at the bureau office in Gateway.

Christopher Jordan was shot and killed by a Fort Myers police officer on December 1st on Stella Street.

“They have not came out, neither the FDLE and also FMPD, they have not came out and showed the thoroughness that you would need in this type of investigation,” said James Muwakkil, president of the NAACP.

The Lee County NAACP and the FBI say they’re waiting for evidence from the Fort Myers Police Department to surface.

“The letter that we received from the unidentified FMPD officer, the public records requests that have still gone unfulfilled from both the city and FMPD,” said Sarah Wilson with the Lee County NAACP. “The fact that we still don’t know if Christopher was armed that night or not, despite that being released the night of.”

In a statement last month, FMPD Police Chief Jason Fields said police have a record of Jordan being armed that night.

“Based on multiple factors that they were dealing with, they believed him to be an armed and dangerous individual,” said Fields. “The officer involved in the shooting reportedly saw a gun before firing his weapon.”

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the investigation is currently ongoing and has been handed over to the state attorney’s office.