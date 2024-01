Collier County was the final area in Southwest Florida that saw the line of storms. WINK News kept tabs on conditions as weather worsened.

The wind and waves were strong and persistent throughout Tuesday. Families and vacationers were out enjoying the the gusty, gloomy weather. Surfers reaped the rewards with a salty ride. Surfers by Naples pier (CREDIT: WINK News)

“Just been having a lot of fun. It’s not typically like this, so whenever it does get like a little wave, we take the skin boards, and if it gets big enough, we’ll take the surfboards out. So yeah, just going to enjoy my day,” said Austin Bleiweiss, one of the surfers enjoying the weather.

Crowds cleared out around sundown. By 8:00 p.m., downpour and lightning finally arrived.

