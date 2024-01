FWC officials on a bank try to net a sick and stranded manatee in Fort Myers. CREDIT: WINK News

A stranded manatee was spotted at Manatee Park in the “kidney bean” area of the Fort Myers Power Plant discharge canal.

According to SeaTow, the manatee, believed to be an orphan, was spotted on Friday afternoon.

SeaTow, when asked about rescuing the manatee, stated that the manatee appeared to be sick. It was noticeably thin, with features being skinnier than a healthy-sized manatee.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called to help capture and relocate the stranded animal at around 2 p.m., on Friday.

Upon arrival to the scene FWC confirmed the length of the manatee at approximately six feet.

Staff attempted to rescue the manatee but were unsuccessful as the animal shifted its location to an area deemed “too difficult” to rescue.

The next attempt to rescue the animal has not been announced, but the FWC continues to monitor the situation.