Christian Hernandez mugshot (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A Naples man has been arrested after, police said, they found him intoxicated and tampering with a Florida Gulf Coast University pickup truck on the campus.

Fort Myers Police officers were alerted on Saturday, around 2 a.m., of a possible vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, officers saw a man lying underneath a campus recreation pickup truck.

READ MORE: Teen bicyclist hit by school bus in Naples

When officers tried to speak to the man, later identified as Christian Hernandez, he refused to respond and appeared intoxicated.

Officers saw drops of blood on Hernandez’ pants and on the roof of the vehicle. Two vehicles were damaged, including the campus recreation pickup truck, according to the police report.

Hernandez was booked into the Lee County Jail on charges of property damage and prowling and/or loitering.

Samples of the blood on the vehicles were sent to a lab to be tested.