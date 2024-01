Severe weather is first expected to arrive in Southwest Florida through Charlotte County, where homeowners are still recovering from the knee-deep flooding caused by Hurricane Idalia.

They got their fair share of rain this past weekend, too.

Currently, it is extremely windy.

People WINK spoke with said they have their fingers crossed that the high tides won’t clog the storm drains here.

They do not want the harbor backflowing into the neighborhood and turning the roads into a river again and not only that but damaging their homes.

They just finished repairs from Idalia, and not even a month ago, they almost lost out on those repairs just from the Tampa flood warnings.

