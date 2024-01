The FDA recently approved a device for diabetics called, “the bionic pancreas,” which relieves much of the burden of continually entering carb intake from the user.

With one entry describing the size of their next meal, an AI algorithm then precisely determines insulin to keep blood sugar stable.

It has been revolutionary for a teen who can now focus on homework rather than carbohydrates.

Mia Campos is 15 and a skilled gymnast. She’s also a type one diabetic, as she found out during a competition five years ago.

“I was drinking a lot of water, going to the bathroom a lot, sometimes, seven or eight times a night,” she said.

Her blood sugar was off the charts, so she was fitted with a traditional insulin pump, which requires continual programming, and not surprisingly, there were glitches. Fortunately, her pediatric endocrinologist recommended a “bionic pancreas,” cleared by the FDA, and now, commercially available. It clips to her jeans, and uses AI software, tailoring to her glucose levels.

Approved for ages six and up, this i-let device requires just one entry about the diabetic’s next meal size.

The “bionic pancreas” utilizes an attached plastic infusion set that talks to the sensors and delivers the insulin. According to Doctor Jane Lynch, Pediatric Endocrinologist, diet and exercise are also critical to maintaining sugar levels.