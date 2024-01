Jet on the ground at Naples Airport. CREDIT: WINK News

A federal officer from Naples faces charges after allegedly being seen on camera taking money from an international airline passenger during a border enforcement examination at Naples Airport.

According to the Department of Justice, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer William Joseph Timothy, 43, was seen on camera taking cash during an inspection at Naples Airport.

A passenger reported $2,000 in cash was missing after the Naples Airport inspection.

After investigating and reviewing video footage, Timothy could be seen on camera taking and hiding about 22 individual bills from the passenger during a border enforcement examination.

If convicted, Timonthy faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.