A beloved pet pooch left without an owner is feeling the effects of shelter life. Yogi has heartbreakingly spent more than two years at the Humane Society Naples.

His original owners were left with no choice but to surrender Yogi because they were moving.

While goodbyes are never easy at the Humane Society Naples, they’re a very good thing. They mean an animal has found their forever home, but Yogi is having some trouble doing that. He’s been there for 797 days.

“Yogi is one of our longest-term stay dogs, so we obviously want to try to get him a home,” said Jonee Willette, satellite shelter manager at Human Society Naples.

Willette said that Yogi is a fan favorite among staff and volunteers.

“Everybody knows who Yogi is at Human Society Naples, for sure,” Willette said.

Like many of us, though, he can be shy around people he doesn’t know, which staff thinks is why he gets overlooked. While they do everything they can, the shelter can be a stressful place for any dog.

“He is a really goofy, goofy boy, but he does take a couple of times to meet him until he’s feeling a little comfortable,” Willette said.

But to those he is comfortable around, Yogi is just like any other dog.

“He loves to be on his back and roll around in the grass; he loves to chase after his big jolly ball; he loves playing in the water. He’s a really, really, really sweet boy. He just needs a little bit of your patience and time to get to really know him,” Willette said.

Willette said whoever does end up being his person will be very lucky.

“Yogi is gonna be one of those dogs — when you earn his trust and love — that is just gonna be one of the most rewarding feelings that you have. Yogi, after being here for 797 days, is definitely one of those animals that everybody is rooting for,” she said.

Yogi is about 4 years old, and staff said he would do well in an adults-only home with owners who have the patience to let him settle in.

HSN offers training and has behaviorists on staff to make any adoption that much smoother. They’re open Tuesday through Sunday, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.