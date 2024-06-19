Former Naples customs officer admits to stealing almost $19,000 cash from passengers

WINK News
Cape Coral has begun cracking down on temporary yard signs in the city right-of-way, and a fine could be imposed if they remain.
A father on his knees, toy in hand, a mother in tears gripping onto family and an older brother sitting on his bike.
Homeowners up and down Southwest Florida are living in fear of being priced out of their homes, and now Citizens Property Insurance wants to jack up its rates.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for June 19, 2024.
Kids took the court to learn the fundamentals of basketball and life lessons from FGCU head coach Pat Chambers and the Eagles.
Commissioner Mike Greenwell is confident in the board’s decision to rebuild the Fort Myers Beach Pier on a grander scale.
Deputies were seen swarming a Lehigh Acres neighborhood with guns drawn.
More than a hundred million people in the U.S. are living with some form of liver disease, and some stats say that almost 80 million of them don’t even know they have it.
According to the plea agreement, 43-year-old William Timothy says he stole from at least 17 people totaling nearly $19,000.
While most people see Zephen Xaver as a killer, his high school counselor sees him as a broken boy who was failed by a broken system.
Travelers will not write new auto insurance policies in some Gulf coast communities.
A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually battering a minor for multiple days while staying at the victim’s home in Cape Coral.
A half hour before the Lee County candidate forum began, there were empty tables and only a handful of people setting up in a conference room at Mercola Market in Cape Coral.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Marathon to discuss some exciting news for Florida residents who are fans of lobster mini-season.
Grace Place for Children and Families announced its third annual Back to School Bash set to take place this weekend.
A former Naples Airport customs officer admits to stealing cash from passengers.
WINK News met Mike Hardman, who was an airline pilot for many years and has gone through customs hundreds of times. He wondered how Timothy got his hands on the money to begin with.
“I would say it’s just like a bad apple; a bad apple can be anywhere, but generally, they’re top-drawer people, very professional, and they do a hard job. Man, they do it well,” Hardman added.
They said evidence collected during the investigation showed Timothy was stealing cash from arriving international passengers starting late last year.
It happened during border enforcement examinations and currency verifications performed as part of his duties as a CBP officer at Naples Airport.
“Generally, they’re like our police officers, and they do a job. Like our Border Patrol, they’re doing a job, and they try to make it easy and quick. Because everyone’s getting off the airplane, they’re tired, and the last thing they want to do is go through a rigmarole,” Hardman said.
As part of his plea deal, Timothy agreed to pay back the victims he stole from, plus resign from the airport.
He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison, but a sentencing date has not yet been set.