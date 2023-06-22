Former employee receives 5-year prison sentence for stealing from Naples luxury store

Yulia Yugay, 45. (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

A Naples woman has been found guilty of organized fraud and criminal use of personal identification for financial crimes against a luxury fashion store in Naples.

Yulia Yugay, 45, was sentenced to five years in prison followed by 20 years probation, according to the State Attorney’s Office. She has also been ordered to pay $492,303.27 in restitution.

According to the press release, Yugay was the chief operations officer for the store, which went unnamed.

During a review of an accounts receivable ledger, it was found that Yugay created a fraudulent house account for a customer she worked with.

Between 2016 and 2018, Yugay was accused of taking merchandise valued at $317,807 and charged the fraudulent account $625,021 to cover the thefts.

She is also suspected of receiving unearned sales commissions and bonuses, taking cash deposits and misappropriating funds from another business, which held merchandise on consignment for the store.