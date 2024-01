The Icon of the Sea. Credit: Royal Caribbean

A record-breaking massive cruise ship has docked in Miami.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Sea is the cruise line’s newest addition to its international fleet.

It arrived at PortMiami on Wednesday morning.

New: Miami welcomed an icon today! @RoyalCaribbean #IconoftheSeas arrived @PortMiami for the first time ahead of its Jan. 27 debut. On 7-night Caribbean vacations, the first-of-its-kind combination of every vacation has experiences for everyone. | More: https://t.co/FTDryXwfWX 🥳 pic.twitter.com/2RYSrOHoJ0 — Royal Caribbean Public Relations (@RoyalCaribPR) January 10, 2024

In a follow-up social media post, Royal Caribbean confirmed soccer star Lionel Messi will officially join the the naming celebration in Miami on Jan. 23.

Currently, the nearly 1,200-foot-long ship is preparing for its maiden voyage from Port Miami, setting sail on Jan. 27.

Tickets to the cruise have sold out.