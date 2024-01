This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street.

These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000. If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Dwayne Cheatham, Jr. failed to appear in Lee County court on a charge of criminal mischief. Now, there is a warrant out for his arrest. Investigators said he hit a car after getting into a verbal argument with someone. He’s a repeat offender and could be in North Fort Myers.

Alexander Ordonez Izaguirre also skipped court in Lee County. The charges against him include fleeing and eluding officers, leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving, and driving without a license. He spent a week behind bars before getting out and agreeing to show up in court. He didn’t. Now, there’s a warrant out for his arrest.

Fidel Fletcher is wanted for second-degree murder. He is accused of violently taking the life of a mother in Charlotte County two weeks ago and has been on the run since. He has ties to Charlotte and DeSoto County. We spoke to the victim’s sisters today.

“We just want him off the streets. We need to start this grieving process. And we can’t do that when we know he’s still out there. Our minds are so clouded by the fact that he’s still out there,” explained Gates’ loved ones.