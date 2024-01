Florida Highway Patrol vehicle. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

A bicyclist from Lehigh Acres was killed in a collision involving two cars in North Fort Myers.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling on the outside lane of northbound U.S. 41, approaching the intersection of Judd Road on Tuesday, at around 8:30 p.m.

The 38-year-old bicyclist was crossing U.S. 41 from east to west at the same intersection.

The front left side of the pickup truck collided with the bicyclist.

After the initial collision, another car collided with the bicyclist and fled the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.