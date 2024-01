Maria D. Avilar Ramos, 41, mugshot. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman who allegedly stole and used the credit cards of a 105-year-old woman.

According to deputies, Maria D. Avilar Ramos, 41, was hired by the victim’s family as a home nurse for both the woman and her husband.

On Dec. 26, the victim’s credit card was used at multiple locations to make purchases without her permission.

CCSO reports that Avilar Ramos was identified and recorded on surveillance videos within the locations where the flagged purchases were made.

When interviewed by detectives, Avilar Ramos denied making the purchases without the permission of the victim.

Avilar Ramos was taken into custody and charged with fraudulent use of credit cards and fraudulent use of an ID of a victim 65 years old or older.