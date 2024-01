For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This week featured friends:

Reef is a 5-year-old hound mix. At 75 pounds, Reef shows that he’s large and in charge. He is also super energetic and smart, knowing how to sit, lay down and shake his paw. GCHS volunteers mentioned that Reef would do best within a home with older children due to his high energy.

Rose is a five-year-old female terrier mix. She is a confident and friendly girl bursting with tons of energy and enthusiasm. Being a social butterfly, Rose is always ready to play and cuddle.

At 50 pounds, her strength means she’ll give anyone a great workout while going for walks. If you’re an active family, Rose will make a fantastic addition to your home.

There is a furry friend for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.