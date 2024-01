History was made on FGCU’s campus on Friday. The university officially swore in the first-ever female president, Dr. Aysegul Timur.

This historic milestone brought together a large crowd and even brought out former presidents of the school.

As the university’s 5th president in over 2 decades of being here in southwest Florida, everyone welcomed President Temur with open arms and were happy to officially celebrate her presidency, officially taking on a new title and being the first woman to do it.

One thing is clear: she wants students to know they are her priority.

“Everything we do in the university is meant to help you succeed, not just in the classroom but in life. I am so proud of the people you are becoming, and it warms my heart to see you engage in today’s event. It is an honor and privilege to serve as your president,” Timur said.

Not only does she feel that way, but FGCU’s student body president sees it too.

“You’ll just see her walking around campus talking to random people,” said Emory Cavin, FGCU student body president. “She even goes to SOVI Dining or dining hall on campus, and just we’ll sit down and talk to students and get their perspective.”

Timur is hitting the ground running.

“I have already started that work, the momentum continues, and FGCU is in such a great pathway that we worked on our strategic plan with the entire FGCU community and our southwest Florida community,” she said.

In university tradition, she was presented with the presidential chain of office.

As she left the arena she said many start their FGCU journey in, she went out into the university community to celebrate the first of its kind presidency with those whom she serves best: her students.

Temur said she looks forward to the future working hand-in-hand with students and continuing to make FGCU grow as the community does.